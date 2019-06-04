Matanga Demands Pay Hike For ZRP…Controlling Protests Is a Mammoth Task

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has asked the government to review salaries and allowances of police officers, arguing that poor remuneration was affecting proper service delivery.

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Learn Ncube during the closing ceremony of a police rebranding programme for junior officers for Masvingo and Midlands provinces at Ntabazinduna Training Depot on Sunday Matanga said,

“I have learnt of a number of other issues that are militating against service delivery. Some of the issues are the need to review salaries and allowances, lack of tools of the trade including uniforms, communication equipment, transport, and fuel as well as lack of both office and residential accommodation,” he said.

His sentiments come at a time when the country is besieged with violent protest threats from civil and political organizations over the hemorrhaging economy.