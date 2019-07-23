VP Chiwenga Now Drinking His Own Poison…Depends On ‘Rebharas’ For Survival

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is on record for viciously lampooning at medical Doctors calling them Rebhara’s/ Labourers without a profession is now having a taste of his own medicine on twitter where a Twimbo has reminded him that those whom he fired when they demanded better salaries are the ones who are now occupied with his health problems.

Inflicting poetic justice on VP Chiwenga Freeman Chari said:

The doctor is a skilled technician or rebhara. Now we have rebharas from 4 countries with no profession occupied with his health. But he is doing exercises cdes

VP Chiwenga is currently in China where he is being treated by four Doctors from 4 nations namely, China, India, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The doctor is a skilled technician or rebhara. Now we have rebharas from 4 countries with no profession occupied with his health. But he is doing exercises cdes pic.twitter.com/MBNmUEmmVS — Freeman (@freemanchari) July 22, 2019