MDC MP Constructs Police Station

An MDC MP is building a sub-police station in his rural constituency.

Livingstone Chimina, who represents Chiwundura in the National Assembly, said that he was permitted by relevant police authorities to build the structure. He said:

The first step we made was to liaise with relevant police authorities and they gave us a go-ahead to build the police post, after which we will hand it over to them.

We then approached Vungu Rural District council and acquired the land on which the project is being developed. So far, work is in progress and must be completed in two months.

The development was welcomed by Vungu RDC Ward 16 councillor Parirenyatwa Nyika who expressed hope that once the police are stationed in the area, there will be less crime. He said: