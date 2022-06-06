BY PROBLEM MASAU

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has settled down with army Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi after an acrimonious divorce with former model Marry Mubaiwa, it has emerged.

In a leaked video seen by NewsDay, Chiwenga is seen being interviewed by a Zimbabwe Statistical Agency enumerator and the VP — who doubles as Health and Child Care minister, is heard informing the enumerator that he was currently staying with Baloyi, referring to her as his spouse.

“I am staying here with my spouse, Baloyi and the children,” Chiwenga said when asked who had slept at his home on census night (April 20, 2022).

Sources told NewsDay that the army colonel was one of the few people who were allowed to visit Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in China.

“The relationship has been going well, number two (Chiwenga) really trusts Baloyi and that is why she was allowed to visit him in China. They have been staying together for a while,” the source said.

Originally from Nkayi, the 46-year-old Baloyi is said to be one of the sharp minds in the Zimbabwean National Army. She holds a Doctorate in Business Studies from the Midlands State University and two masters degrees from the University of Zimbabwe and the Midlands State University. She speaks six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu, among others.

Chiwenga’s union with Baloyi is the third in 15 years following his much-publicised splits with Mubaiwa and Jocelyn Mauchaza.

newsday, online sources