GHANA: A viral news post, initially carried by Voltaweb and then confirmed by Ghanafeed, claimed that a young teacher trainee in Teaching Practice at one of the Basic Schools in the Asokore Mampong Municipality has impregnated 24 female students. The nameless teacher is also accused of impregnating four other instructors and the headmistress.

He is believed to be a level 400 student-teacher from a well-known Western Region College of Education.

However, independent fact-checks have confirmed that, there is no teacher trainee who impregnated 24 girls (students), a headmistress and 4 female teachers in Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region as being speculated on social media.

In the early hours of Friday, June 3, 2022, a story published by one Sir Obed Fieve of voltaweb indicated that a teacher trainee on teaching practice at Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region has impregnated 24 students, a headmistress and 4 female teachers.

Few minutes after the publication, a section of Ghanaians took to social media to chastised teachers, insulted them and even described them as unprofessional public sector workers.

The news has generated public uproar between some teachers and other Ghanaians on social media. Many teachers believed that, the publication is an indictment on the teaching profession and must be investigated by the Teacher Unions and the Law enforcement Agencies.

The post below has gone viral online