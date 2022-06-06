Midfield Maestro and former warriors’ captain Ovidy Karuru’s mother, Elizabeth Hove has died. She was 54.

Her son, Obvious Karuru confirmed her death to The Mirror and said she succumbed to diabetes.

Hove died this morning around 11am at 24 Hour Medical Centre in Target Kopje, Masvingo where she was admitted since Saturday evening.

She was diagnosed with Diabetes in December last year.

“I can confirm that my mother died this morning. As the Karuru family we have lost a mother, advisor and source of inspiration. At the moment mourners are gathered at 4799 Mashavishavi Drive in Rujeko B, Masvingo. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course,” said Obvious. Hove is survived by her husband, Justice Karuru, three sons Obert, Ovidy and Obvious, a daughter, Charity and four grandchildren.

Ovidy Karuru recently completed his move to Saudi Arabia second tier club, Al-Shoulla FC after spending seven months on the side-lines after parting ways with relegated South African side Black Leopards last season. The 32-year-old midfielder previously plied his trade in France and Belgium.

masvingo mirror