Image: Newshawks

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has for the first time introduced his new wife Miniyothabo Baloyi to members his extended family in Wedza, Mashonaland East Province.

Chiwenga took the opportunity to introduce Baloyi during his aunt’s recent birthday.

Chiwenga tied the knot with Baloyi following his acrimonious divorce with Marry Mubaiwa.

Hailing from Nkayi, the 46-year-old Baloyi is believed to be one of the best minds in the Zimbabwean National Army.

She holds a Doctorate in Business Studies from the Midlands State University and two masters degrees from the University of Zimbabwe and the Midlands State University.

Baloyi speaks six languages including Mandarin, French and Zulu, among others.

Chiwenga’s marriage with Baloyi is the third in 15 years following his much-talked about splits with Mubaiwa and Jocelyn Mauchaza.

Zwnews