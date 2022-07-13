The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches edges towards the home stretch with interesting games lined up this weekend.

Match day 21 begins on Saturday with ZPC Kariba hosting Cranborne Bullets at Nyamhunga Stadium while Bulawayo City face Tenax at Barbourfields, with Ngezi Platinum welcoming CAPS United at Baobab Stadium.

On Sunday, Bulawayo Chiefs and Chicken Inn clash in a Bulawayo derby of some sort at Luveve Stadium, Black Rhinos lock horns with Yadah at Vengere Stadium with the big match featuring Dynamos and FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium concluding the weekend fixtures.

Zwnews