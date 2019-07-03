VP Chiwenga Dies?…Death Announced on Social Media…See letter

Reports reaching our newsdesk from social media users indicate that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has died.

A letter allegedly written by the Clerk of Parliament of Zimbabwe is circulating on social media announcing the death of the former military chief.

Zimbabwean social media users are known to report deaths of prominent politicians only to be proved wrong.

Many individuals including President Mnangagwa, SB Moyo, Robert Mugabe, Kembo Mohadi and even Chiwenga have been “announced dead” only to resurface alive.

It is very easy to edit and copy-paste official logos and signatures.

See the letter attached below which has gone viral on Facebook and Whatsapp.