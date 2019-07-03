PICS: Prices Get Slashed At Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Haefelis, Creamy Inn & Steers

Quick service restaurants (QSR) operator Simbisa Brands has announced a decrease in prices at Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Haefelis, Creamy Inn and Steers.

This development comes after the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe Dollar and the banning of the multicurrency system.

A quick analysis of the price decrease, as well as the prevailing rate for the United States Dollars, shows that the company has adjusted its prices because the rate of the United States Dollar has fallen.

Just before the reintroduction of the Zim Dollar, Simbisa Brands was using a rate of RTGS$10: US$1 but now seems to be using RTGS$8: US$1.