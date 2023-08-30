Vice President and Minister of Health and Childcare Dr CGDN Chiwenga is the Guest of honour at the 11th Annual National Agribusiness Conference (ANAC) which is hosted by the National Economic Consultative Forum (NECF) courtesy of the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show.

The 11th ANAC is attended by Stakeholderss from across the Agriculture sector including farmers, Agro-processors ,financial service providers and Senior Government officials.

In his address, Chiwenga said this annual event is critical in transforming the country’s economy.

“I am greatly honoured to address the 11th Annual National Agribusiness Conference, which is being held alongside the Harare Agricultural Show Exhibitions.

“This annual event, cohosted by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society and the National Economic Consultative Forum, is critical in transforming our agricultural sector and the economy as a whole.

“Particularly so as we journey towards our National Vision 2030, under the visionary leadership of the re-elected President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

He took the opportunity to congratulate his boss Mnangagwa.

“We say, Makorokoto to Shumba Murambwi, Mudzungairi weShambo

Chena- VaMonomotapa vedu,” said Chiwenga.

Zwnews