Image: Zbc

Bulawayo flea market KoMutize has been gutted by fire early this Wednesday morning.

The authorities are yet to give more details as what caused the inferno as well as the extent of the destruction.

Apparently, this is coming few days after a fire incident destroyed shops in Kadoma.

Hotplate Grillhouse & Midas Kadoma were burnt down at around 3am on Monday, a senior government official said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana said it is believed that the fire was caused by a stove which was left on.

“It’s suspected that a stove was left on in the Hotplate Grill kitchen and it caused the fire which also spread to the next shop, Midas Kadoma which was also destroyed,” he said.

Zwnews