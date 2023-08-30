Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says the handling of the just ended elections in Zimbabwe was good, but the country is only being judged harshly.

Mangwana says Zimbabwe’s just ended elections were conducted well if compared to other polls in the region in the past five years.

“ZIMBABWE IS JUDGED HARSHLY

You can juxtapose Elections that took place in Zimbabwe on the 23rd of August to any that has taken place in the region in the last 5 years you will find out that we compare very favorably. We are just judged harshly. Chete,” says Mangwana.

The country recently conducted elections which have been judged as not having been free and fair.

The Southern African Development Community observer mission refused to endorse the outcome, saying the elections failed to meet regional guidelines.

But the Government of Zimbabwe says the elections were conducted in the most transparent manner, despite a few challenges.

Zwnews