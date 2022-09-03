Image: CiteZw

Voting is currently underway in the Bulilima parliamentary by-elections, with all going on well so far.

Three vacancies arose in Bulilima (Ward 1, 14 and 16) following the resignation of two ZANU-PF councillors, Tonny Mlotshwa and Ntungamili Dube and the death of Delani Mabhena, who also belonged to the ruling party.

Aspiring candidates participating in the by-elections are from the ruling ZANU-PF and opposition parties the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and ZAPU.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer, said a voter requested assistance to cast her vote in the ‘correct slot’ on the ballot paper, as she couldn’t write.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is ready for the by-elections,” ZEC spokesperson, Jasper Mangwana told CITE on the eve of the polls.

“We have already set up the 13 polling stations and we are expecting 3000 people who are voting according to the voter population of the area and we have displayed the voters’ roll outside the polling stations the day before which is today (Friday) to ensure that people are able to inspect their voter registration details.”

“We are looking forward to that election tomorrow (Saturday),” said Mangwana.

He said the stage was set:

“Our polling stations will be open at 7 in the morning and closing at 7 in the evening.

“We want to urge contestants to continue to observe peace that is prevailing in the area as citizens cast their votes tomorrow. People who are eligible to participate in this electoral activity should do so to ensure that they exercise their right to vote.”