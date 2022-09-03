The Nelson Chamisa-led main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has released a video footage of the cars ferrying alleged Zanu PF assailants who reportedly brutalised journalists and innocent people in the recently held Gokwe-Kabuyuni by-elections won by the long-ruling revolutionary party.

After falling to Spenser Tshuma (pictured) who garnered 10 727 votes against CCC’s Costin Muguti, who polled 4 800 votes, the opposition has made allegations of intimidation and rigging claims in the by-elections.

“This is not victory. It is electoral theft. We thank the thousands of brave citizens in Gokwe who voted for change. We have engaged the region and international community over the escalation of political violence, security of the vote and voter are integral for 2023,” said CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

Following his victory, Tshuma becomes the substantive replacement of the late Leonard Chikomba who perished in a road accident early this year.

And, writing on Twitter this Saturday morning, @CCCDiaspora said:

“These are the ZANU PF cars that caused havoc in Gokwe Kabuyuni. People from these cars brutalized journalists, stole their equipment and used violence on innocent people. The truth cannot stay hidden. ZANU PF please #StopTheViolence !”

Watch video below:

Zwnews