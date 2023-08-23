Voters checking names by torchlight before proceeding to vote

Due to delays that characterised the beginning of the voting process in places like Harare and Bulawayo, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says people will continue to cast ballots until tomorrow morning.

Apparently, commenting on the delays Citizens Coalition for Change CCC vice president Tendai Biti said Zimbabweans are witnessing an “unprecedented, calculated manipulation of an election.”

He made this sentiments with some polling stations in Harare yet to receive ballot papers as late as 4PM.

“They are running a shambolic and shameless election,” Biti said.

Meanwhile ZEC has announced an extension of voting period to compensate for delays encountered in polling stations opening times.

According to ZEC, the extension will be equivalent to the length of the delay. And with reports that some polling stations opened as late as 17pm, it means in that case voters will cast their ballots until 05:00 in the morning.

Zwnews