ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dispelled information circulating on social media and quoted by some media outlets that a 68 year old man died this afternoon at a polling station at Warren Park High School, Harare.

As stated by police, the correct position is that the man collapsed and was taken to a local medical facility where he is receiving treatment.

ZRP said it will provide the full particulars of the man tomorrow during the consolidated media briefing.

Meanwhile, police has also commented on the prevailing situation countrywide as Zimbabweans cast their ballots.

According to police, voting across the country were peaceful adding that the force is ready to deal with anyone who would be found trying to cause public disorder.

The police also warned people not to mill around polling stations after casting their votes, saying this is against the law.

Zwnews