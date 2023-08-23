Russia Today reports that a private plane has crashed in Russia, as it was heading from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

All ten people aboard were killed.

Meanwhile, the head of the Wagner PMC, Evgeny Prigozhin, was allegedly listed among the passengers, however official confirmation is yet to be provided.

Apparently, some reports suggest that the plane was shot down by air defense systems.

In June Prigozhin allegedly attempted to topple Russia’s military leadership.

Since the rebellion seen as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority since he came to power uncertainty has surrounded the fate of the Wagner group and of its controversial boss.