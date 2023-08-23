Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has expressed concern over the delays in opening times of polling stations in Harare and Bulawayo.

FAIR IS NOT FOUL AND FOUL IS NOT FAIR: EARLY REPORTS OF VOTER SUPPRESSION IN URBAN AREAS WORRYING

There are worrying reports this morning suggesting voter suppression in urban areas which ZEC needs to attend to in visible ways; both on the ground in the affected urban areas, and by giving continuous and accurate public information, which is woefully lacking.

In Harare, for example, Hellenic polling station like many in Mt Pleasant, Budiriro, Glen View, Triangle Terminus, St Marys, Warren Park, and Marlborough either did not open on time or had voting material [especially ballot papers] delivered late, and virtually all of them do not have the ballot papers for the local authority election, while some do not have enough ballot papers for the local authority election. The early reports of voter suppression in urban areas are troubling.

ZEC should not only act and act swiftly but it should be seen to be acting in terms of its constitutional obligations under section 239(a) of the Constitution which requires it “to prepare for, conduct, and supervise elections to the Office of President and to Parliament and elections to provincial and metropolitan councils and the governing bodies of local authorities”: and to ensure that those elections…are conducted efficiently, freely, fairly, transparently and in accordance with the law.

It’s a long day ahead but so far ZEC is failing the test, judging by voter suppression reports in urban areas. It’s in ZEC ‘s own interest to up its game to allay growing fears that it is up to no good!