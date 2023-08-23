The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Presidential Summer Inputs programme preparatory works is in full swing.

The preparations are coming at a time when farmers across the country are basking in the glory of a bumper harvest following the successful 2021/22 rainy season.

The GMB, which was awarded the contract to distribute inputs for the new summer cropping season continues to distribute with the government saying the process is going on well with the Ministry of Agriculture remodeling the distribution chain to promote traceability and accountability.

The Presidential input scheme caters for all the small holder farmers, supporting approximately 1.6 million households (A1, SSC, ORA, CA), giving an input pack adequate to cover 0.4 Ha.

The main objective of the scheme is to improve food security and reduce poverty in poor rural communities.

Zwnews