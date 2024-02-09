Viral Video of Drake Handling “Joystick” Linked to Popular Podcaster’s Divorce

Speculation is rife on social media that a viral video featuring Drake may have played a role in the divorce filing by the husband of a prominent podcaster.

Cory Althoff, the spouse of Bobbi Althoff, initiated divorce proceedings against his wife, following persistent rumors of her alleged involvement with the rapper Drake. Bobbi had previously dismissed these rumors.

Divorce Filing Cites Irreconcilable Differences

Cory cited irreconcilable differences as grounds for the divorce. The couple, based in Los Angeles, tied the knot in January 2020 and share two daughters, Luca (3) and Isla (1). Cory is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Notably, the tech executive specified the date of separation as July 4, 2024, coinciding with Drake’s appearance as a guest on Bobbi’s podcast, “The Really Good Podcast,” the same month. In August, Bobbi addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged liaison with Drake, which some believe contributed to the marital discord.

Reports suggest that Bobbi missed her youngest child’s first birthday due to travel to Memphis to accommodate Drake’s schedule.

Social Media Links Drake’s Viral Video to Bobbi Althoff’s Divorce

Suspicions arose when Cory filed for divorce just one day after a video of Drake handling his “third leg” surfaced online. Some social media users speculate that Cory may have felt insecure after witnessing Drake’s purported endowment. Here are a few social media comments on the matter: