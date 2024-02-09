World & Africa

Viral Video of Drake Handling “Joystick” Linked to Popular Podcaster’s Divorce

Speculation is rife on social media that a viral video featuring Drake may have played a role in the divorce filing by the husband of a prominent podcaster.

Cory Althoff, the spouse of Bobbi Althoff, initiated divorce proceedings against his wife, following persistent rumors of her alleged involvement with the rapper Drake. Bobbi had previously dismissed these rumors.

Divorce Filing Cites Irreconcilable Differences

Cory cited irreconcilable differences as grounds for the divorce. The couple, based in Los Angeles, tied the knot in January 2020 and share two daughters, Luca (3) and Isla (1). Cory is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Notably, the tech executive specified the date of separation as July 4, 2024, coinciding with Drake’s appearance as a guest on Bobbi’s podcast, “The Really Good Podcast,” the same month. In August, Bobbi addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged liaison with Drake, which some believe contributed to the marital discord.

Reports suggest that Bobbi missed her youngest child’s first birthday due to travel to Memphis to accommodate Drake’s schedule.

Social Media Links Drake’s Viral Video to Bobbi Althoff’s Divorce

Suspicions arose when Cory filed for divorce just one day after a video of Drake handling his “third leg” surfaced online. Some social media users speculate that Cory may have felt insecure after witnessing Drake’s purported endowment. Here are a few social media comments on the matter:

Share
9th February 2024

Recent Posts

Makhadzi Post Sparks Online Frenzy Following Nigeria VS South Africa AFCON match

Makhadzi's Broken English Goes Viral After Bafana Bafana's AFCON Defeat to Nigeria Renowned South African… Read More

9th February 2024

Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh: Nigerian Politician Dies Suddenly After Bafana Equaliser in AFCON Semifinal

Tragic Twist: Nigerian Politician Collapses and Passes Away During AFCON Semifinal Clash file image/ Tragedy… Read More

9th February 2024

Mnangagwa leaves for Botswana

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mmnangagwa has this afternoon left for Botswana to attend the fourth session… Read More

8th February 2024

Manicaland Provincial Civil Registrar arrested by ZACC

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Manicaland Provincial Civil Registrar Joice Munamati for fraudulently… Read More

8th February 2024

EU extended arms embargo on Zimbabwe into a 13th year

This week the European Union (EU) renewed sanctions on Zimbabwe Defence Industries, a government arms… Read More

8th February 2024

Sikhala on verge of launching new political party, could this confirm reports that he was given money by ZANU PF?

Former Citizens Coalition for Change deputy chairperson Job Sikhala made a significant announcement during a… Read More

8th February 2024