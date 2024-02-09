Man Found Dead at Bulawayo Lodge with Gunshot Wounds

The serene atmosphere of a lodge in Bulawayo was shattered by a harrowing discovery on Wednesday, as the lifeless body of a man was found hanging from the roof trusses, bearing two gunshot wounds to the head. The distressing incident has sent shockwaves through the community and underscored the urgent need for mental health support.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube revealed that authorities were summoned to the scene following reports of the man’s expressed intention to take his own life. Inspector Ncube stressed the importance of seeking counseling and reaching out to trusted individuals or organizations for support during challenging times.

A source familiar with the incident disclosed that Nicolle William, the lodge manager, had received a troubling call from the deceased, James Rory (39), the previous Thursday. Rory had allegedly made a reservation at the lodge with the intent to end his life.

Responding swiftly to the call, the concerned manager, accompanied by a subordinate, approached Rory’s room, only to find it locked. With a sense of urgency, spare keys were retrieved, leading to a chilling discovery within the room.

Rory’s lifeless body was found suspended from the roof truss, blood staining the scene. Further examination revealed two gunshot wounds to his head, with a pistol discovered in his trouser pockets. Lodge management promptly notified authorities, who launched an investigation into the tragic incident.