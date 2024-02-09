Makhadzi Post Sparks Online Frenzy Following Nigeria VS South Africa AFCON match

Makhadzi’s Broken English Goes Viral After Bafana Bafana’s AFCON Defeat to Nigeria

Renowned South African musician Makhadzi has once again captured the attention of social media with her unique use of broken English.

Makhadzi sparked a flurry of reactions following her commentary on the South African national football team, Bafana Bafana’s loss to Nigeria in the AFCON semi-finals.

Taking to her social media platforms after the match, Makhadzi praised the effort of the Bafana Bafana team, writing:

“But they plaid shem. They foght

Instead of the intended, “But they played shame. They fought.”

Social Media Erupts with Reactions Netizens found her post amusing, flooding the comment section with jokes about her English and suggesting that her broken English added insult to injury after the loss to Nigeria.

However, some social media users recommended that Makhadzi consider hiring a Social Media Manager to avoid such mistakes on her platforms.

online