Arrested with Flora Tofa for Video Act, Both Released on Bail

In a recent development, Nyasha Chabika (24), one of the women featured in the widely circulated video, has been disclosed as being heavily pregnant. According to reports from The Masvingo Mirror, Nyasha is carrying the child of her boyfriend. The video, which gained notoriety, captured Nyasha engaging in explicit activities with Flora Tofa.

Following the video’s release, both Nyasha and Flora were apprehended by law enforcement authorities. They are facing charges under Section 13 (1) of the Censorship and Entertainment Act, Chapter 10:04, specifically related to the publication of explicit content. The charges stem from their involvement in the creation and dissemination of the controversial video.

After a court appearance, Nyasha Chabika and Flora Tofa secured their release from custody by posting bail of ZWL$100,000 each. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and the two individuals are expected to return to court to address the charges against them.