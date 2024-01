At least 2 people have died while 3 others were injured on Saturday morning when a Pavilion bus collided with a Nissan pick up truck at Avonda Farm in Glendale along the Harare-Bindura road.

Witnesses say the driver of the bus was heading to Bindura and encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic colliding with the pick up truck that was headed towards Harare ferrying Rural Elecrification Agency (REA) employees.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to confirm the accident.

