President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has left for Italy to attend the 1st Italy-Africa Summit.

The Summit is being held under the theme “A bridge for common growth”.

He will thereafter pay an official visit to Switzerland.

Over 50 delegations, mainly from African countries, as well as EU leaders and representatives of international organizations, have since arrived in the Italian capital Rome, for the occasion.

The purpose of the conference is to present Italy’s strategic plan that aims to review the country’s approach to the African continent.

Zwnews