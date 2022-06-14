The memorial prayer service for slain Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali has degenerated into violence after suspected Zanu PF supporters attempted to disrupt the gathering, leading to violent clashes.

The home of Zanu PF councillor for Seke Rural, identified only as Maoresa, is reportedly on fire following clashes between Zanu PF and CCC supporters.

Meanwhile, Amos Chibaya addressing CCC mourners gathering at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral:

“We are a Party of peace, we are not murderers like Zanu PF, we want to mourn in peace and no violence today”.

Zimlive