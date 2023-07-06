ZANU PF has reiterated the call for peace before, during and after next month’s harmonised elections, with the party’s leadership in Masvingo saying it would not be provoked into engaging in retaliatory violence in Mwenezi district where its senior party official was attacked and left for dead allegedly by supporters of an independent candidate.

Muraba party district chair for Ward 17 in Mwenezi Rural District Council, Munyaradzi Shoko, was recently hospitalised at Neshuro District Hospital after being savagely attacked.

Shoko sustained severe injuries on the head, upper body, hands and limbs and his condition was said to be serious but stable in hospital.

Two of Shoko’s alleged assailants were identified and police have launched a manhunt for them.

In a related matter, human rights lawyer Obey Shava was attacked and left for dead yesterday. It is suspected that the attack could be politically motivated as he has been representing opposition members in various court cases.

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono expressed dismay over Shava’s attack.

“I am deeply saddened with the violent attack on one of Zimbabwe’s Human Rights lawyers, Obey Shava

@obeyshava1 only 49 days before Zimbabwe’s general election.

Lawyers should NEVER be identified through the causes of their clients as these thugs did to Obey Shava.

“I wish him a quick recovery, but I wonder whether his attackers will be brought to book,” he said.

Zwnews