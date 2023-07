The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) has announced new license and toll fees with effect from today.

The new fees saw a reduction in ZWL$ license and toll fees.

The Authority says the reduction follows the strengthening of the Zimbabwe dollar.

The local currency has been gaining strength on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe foreign exchange market.

However, market watchers say the gain is artificial caused by the removal of the local currency from the market.

Zwnews