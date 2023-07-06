Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has taken the campaign trail to Chiredzi rural were he promised title deeds.

Chamisa said there can not be true independence when people are not the owners of land.

“I’M IN CHILONGA & CHIKOMBEDZI, CHIREDZI RURAL. My message is simple; There can be no true independence for everyone without land ownership rights, title deeds and development. People of Chilonga need their land.

“The underdevelopment here is extreme! We will fix this! A New Great Zimbabwe loading..Land and title deeds,” he said.

Apparently, some of his supporters have urged him to be everywhere as far as rural constituencies are concerned which have for long been ZANU PF strongholds.

“Ndizvozvo leader wandirai kumaruwa ikoko kuno kumaguta musatityira haivhiyiwi, vaudzei vana gogo nana kule kuti timba ugute vanoparara tichauya ngematarakita mbeu nemafotireza zvinouya zvizhinji vhangeri reshanduko ngaripararire,” said one supporter.

Meanwhile, independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has pledged to dish out title deeds to house owners in urban areas if he wins the August 23 plebiscite.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has also promised title deeds and regularisation of illegal settlements in urban centres. He recently issued Titles of Grant to some Epworth residents.

Kasukuwere, who was in Kenya, told journalists in Nairobi that title deeds were a priority for him.

“If I emerge the winner in the polls, my top priority for the people is to give title deeds to Zimbabweans who have been suffering for decades,” he said.

Kasukuwere said he was in Kenya to compare his five governance pillars with that of Kenya’s government.

“President William Ruto’s bottom-up agenda is particularly interesting and worthy of attention,” he opined.

He also promised to revive the country’s economy.

Zwnews