There is a wave terror in Eswatini as the members of military are seen visiting homes door-to-door, dragging out persons of interest.

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono posted:

“King Mswati of Swaziland has deployed the military which is now using violence against citizens according to reports coming out of Eswatini.

“Visuals coming out of Eswatini show soldiers going door to door beating up citizens, and also shootings in the streets as people run.”

The video below, a man is dragged out and beaten, while a woman who objects to the brutality is herself whipped by a soldier.

According to rights groups up to a dozen people were killed in the last 24 hours as eSwatini soldiers opened fire on protesters.

The protesters are demanding a prime minister who is elected with executive authority, not the one hand picked by King Mswati.

-Zwnews