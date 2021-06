Tafadzwa Muguti

The ZANU-PF government is on record for accusing Non-Governmental Organisations of being agents of regime change.

Most recently the ruling party’s Acting National politic commissar Patrick Chinamasa said NGOs in the country are plotting to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government,

Meanwhile, Harare provincial development coordinator, Tafadzwa Muguti says all NGOs in the province must seek operational clearance from his office.

-Zwnews