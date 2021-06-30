Illegal structures in the Gazaland area along Willowvale Road in Highfield suburb were brought down this morning as the City of Harare intensifies its blitz to bring sanity in the city by clearing erections encroaching into road servitudes.

Apparently, Harare Provincial Coordinator, Tafadzwa Muguti says land barons/ space barons at Mupedzanhamo should be dealt with immediately so that the busy market can now reopen and serve the interests of the majority.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF is holding an all stakeholders conference to probe demolitions of houses at its party HQ.

The party says there will be a special press brief after.

In attendance are ministers July Moyo, Daniel Garwe, Sthembiso Nyoni, Apolonia Munzverengwi, Politburo members, Goromonzi Rural Council.

-Zwnews