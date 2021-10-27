Former Zimbabwe Vice President, Joice Mujuru, who early this year announced that she no longer has any political ambitions is now a full time farmer.

Amai Mujuru is now concentrating on her family and farming.

A video shared by Wellence Mujuru shows the country’s former number 2 at her farm.

She worked as VP for nearly 10 years before she was expelled from Zanu PF in 2015 when Grace Mugabe entered mainstream politics.

Announcing her progress in farming, Wellence shared the videos below:

Part1: Some people have been asking me how is Mai Mujuru ? Where is she ? What is she doing in her retirement well she is alright … Now a full time strong Farmer. She is has been busy trying to expand her Fowl Runs and do fish business.