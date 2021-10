Police in Hwange have arrested Xolani Vundla (33), Hawkins Sibanda (43) and Japhet Nyathi (56) for stocktheft which occurred in Chabasichana Village, Dete.

Vundla (33) and Sibanda who are self styled prophets were paid with a stolen calf for their services by Nyathi after they allegedly treated him of cancer.

The police said the two went on to slaughter the calf and sold the meat to unsuspecting villagers.

Meanwhile, upon arrest the suspects were linked to three cases of stocktheft.

