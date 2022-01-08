President Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted that the year 2000 land grabbing from white farmers was chaotic because the ZANU-PF regime had no formula.

He adds that this time around it should be done in a methodical manner.

“When we took our land back, sometimes through “Jambanja” it was then and necessary.

“But that era is gone. Now, we must be scientific and methodical in our approach to Agrarian Reform,” he said.

Meanwhile, the taking away of land from white farmers soured the country’s relations with Western countries chiefly Britain.

Zwnews