Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has listened to wise legal counsel from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights by repealing the whole of SI 273 of 2021.

This means no valid passports will expire in 2023 as had been previously decreed.

Payment of an additional cost of US$20 to CBZ Bank for processing of all passport applications has also been scrapped.

In December, ZLHR lawyers Muda Soko and Tinashe Chinox petitioned Kazembe protesting that it is grossly unreasonable & unfair to impose an obligation on current passport holders to apply for an e-passport by December 2023 even when their current passports still have many years running before their expiration date.

Zwnews