Crowds of Zimbabweans and queues of commercial trucks are building up at Beitbridge border post trying to cross into South Africa.

However, SA Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he will intensify the ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigrants crossing illegally into the country.

This went a gear up after ZANU-PF activists ‘insulted’ the SA government over its action on undocumented Zimbabweans.

Zimbabweans are trooping back to SA having came home for Christmas and New Year holidays.

