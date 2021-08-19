President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed that what transpired in Zambia in which a sitting president was unseated after election defeat by an opposition leader will never happen in Zimbabwe.

Outgoing Zambian President Edgar Lungu was defeated by the then main opposition party leader Hakainde Hichilema in the just ended elections, he accepted defeat and will be handing over instruments of power soon.

However, Mnangagwa says what happened in the neighboring Zambia will never happen in Zimbabwe.

And exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has taken a swipe at Mnangagwa over his sentiments.

Moyo urged the Zimbabwean youths to take Mnangagwa head on in the 2023 elections.

“MNANGAGWA, the octogenarian drunk with power, waffling that what happened in Zambia cannot happen in Zimbabwe: that’s not only an insult to both Zimbabweans & Zambians; but it is also a direct challenge to the youths in Zim to take the octogenarian head on at the polls in 2023!,” He said.

In Zambia the youths played a key role in President Lungu’s fall.

They were disgruntled and angered by Lungu’s lack of political will in solving their plight.

