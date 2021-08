Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa is currently commissioning the Mutare Oxygen Plant in the Manicaland provincial capital.

In a statement, the ruling Zanu PF party announced the historic event saying: “President Commissions Mutare Oxygen Plant His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa has now landed in Mutare in readiness for commissioning of an oxygen plant, the first ever in the country, to meet gas requirements for the country, including for hospitals & clinics”.