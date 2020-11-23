Social media police is reporting that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as the Minister of Health and Child Care reportedly failed to explain the photosynthesis process in front of a huge audience who responded by laughing at the retired General.

The former army boss claimed that humans breathe carbon while they get oxide from trees. Members of his audience could be heard mockingly laughing to the VP’s public display of his ignorance of how human beings relate to plants.

While some say Chiwenga’s blunder is to be put on President Emmerson Mnangagwa who appointed him even when he did not deserve the posts, we believe the ‘fault’ was a mere slip of the tongue.

A Health Minister who also happens to be a PhD holder should know that through photosynthesis, leaves pull in carbon dioxide and water and use the energy of the sun to convert this into chemical compounds such as sugars that feed the tree.

As a by-product of that chemical reaction, oxygen is produced and released by the tree.

Humans and other living organisms then take in that oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide which is again absorbed by trees.

A closer look at the video shows that the person speaking is an actor or Chiwenga’s double.

