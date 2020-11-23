Three fresh arrest warrants for rape have been authorised against fugitive Malawi self styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri, after two women came forward to detail their alleged ordeals at the hands of the pastor back in August. These are additional warrants to the ones issued on behalf of the self-proclaimed prophet’s fraud charges, and his successful attempts to flee the country earlier this month alongside wife Mary.

The Bushiris were earlier this month released on R200 000 bail each for charges relating to theft, money laundering, and fraud in connection with an alleged R100 million investment scheme. Bail conditions included them not travelling beyond Gauteng and the North West. They were also expected to report to a police station twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

However, both Mary and Shepherd Bushiri were able to sneak their way out of SA and into Malawi.

The rape allegations are likely to be viewed in Malawi as desperate effort by South Africa to bring back the Bushiris after the country announced they do not extradite their citizens unless if there are murder or rape charges.

Lilongwe Principle Magistrate Court freed Bushiri from custody unconditionally as Principle Magistrate Viva Nyimba ruled that the arrest was illegal.

Malawi Information Minister Gospel Kazako said the Bushiris were exercising their right to go home because they felt their lives were in danger in South Africa.

More trouble for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri: SA govt issues 3 warrants of arrest for rape

