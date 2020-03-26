A video shared online shows two men kidnapping a 5-year-old child in Hollywood-style from a parked vehicle in Harare CBD. When the child was kidnapped he was with Chantelle Muteswa, the ex-girlfriend of controversial businessman Frank Buyanga. Muteswa and Buyanga have been embroiled in a nasty fight over the custody of the minor child.

The abduction happened at around 3 pm.

Businessman Frank Buyanga is locked in a bitter custody battle with his ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa over their five-year-old son. The children’s court gave Buyanga temporary custody after Muteswa was evicted from a property where she lived with her father.

The video below shows Buyanga’s bouncers snatching the child from a parked car as the mother inspects her vehicle.