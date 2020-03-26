COVID-19 LATEST: SECOND DEATH IN ZIM?? This message is circulating on Zimbabwe social media groups. President Mnangagwa’s top aide George Charamba aka Jamwanda has seen it and commented but did not confirm or deny the story..

See message below posted by deceased’s relative Chiedza Kambasha:

In black leather jacket….. that’s uncle who just passed from COVID19 RIP, shame I can’t pay my last respects & have to reminisce the good memories. You were an amazing teacher of note &COVID19 heckled you. Lived in Zimra*died on arrival at Avenues #covıd19 #zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Earlier i advised of a second Coronavirus death at the Avenues Clinic today. Following a public message by one of the deceased’s relatives i can now identify him and a further message for those who where in contact with the late from his relative.

If you were taught by Jevas Mayowe (in black jacket) at Morgan Zintech Braeside go and test for #CoronaVirus now. That is the message from his relative Chiedza Kambasha He just passed away due to #COVIDー19