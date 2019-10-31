Harare police raid Mbare drug den

On 29/10/19 police conducted a raid at Block 13 Matapi Flats, Mbare, Harare pursuant to information that it was a drug base. 10 suspects were arrested and some drugs were recovered including 10 litres of codeine mixture also known as “quarter past”, paste used to make cough syrup, 4 J pipes used to inhale “mutoriro” & 100 empty plastic sachets. The recovered drugs were referred for analysis as investigations into the matter progress.

Meanwhile, police in Matabeleland North have discovered the remains of a 7 year old Binga boy 10 months after he went missing.

The body of the boy was found at a Chizarira National Park in the district.

“The remains of a 7 year old boy who went missing in Binga in January 2019 were discovered at Chizarira National Park, Binga on 27 October 2019. The boy went missing on his way from school and a Missing Person report was recorded at ZRP Lusulu,” said the police in a statement.

In an unrelated incident, the body of a 6 year old boy was found stuffed in a sack in Zvishavane, Midlands Province.

“In a recent case, on 22 October 2019 the body of a 6 year boy was discovered in a sack along a path at Kufa village, Chief Masunda, Zvishavane,” said the police in a statement.

“The matter is under investigation. We urge parents or guardians to monitor their children and escort them to and from school.”