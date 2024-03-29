Videos

VIDEO: Real Reason Why Shadaya Knight Declined Wicknell Chivayo Car Donation

‘I don’t twerk for cars,’ Shadaya humiliates Chivayo

Controversial social commentator Shadaya Knight has made headlines after revealing his decision to reject Wicknell Chivayo’s offer of a car donation.

Shadaya said as a man, he felt that it is not a good idea to twerk for a car thus he told Chivayo to keep his cars. Shadaya also warned those accepting the donation that there is a price to pay. Nothing comes free.

This decision comes amidst a wave of controversy, with Chivayo reportedly initially intending to gift Knight a vehicle but later retracting the offer due to Knight’s criticism of women.

Despite suggestions from fans to crowdfund the purchase of a car for him, Knight humbly declined, emphasizing contentment with his current situation.

Instead, he urged redirecting resources towards addressing more pressing societal issues, such as supporting vulnerable groups and tackling larger community challenges.

Meanwhile, Chivayo has faced criticism for his lavish spending on luxury cars for artists, sparking public debate on priorities in the face of pressing national concerns.

Share
29th March 2024

Recent Posts

John Mushayavanhu Begins Term as RBZ Governor, To Tackle Rising Inflation, Zim Dollar Instability

Dr. John Mushayavanhu has officially assumed office as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank… Read More

30th March 2024

Zimbabwe Bans Import of Second-Hand Cars, Mandates Re-Export at Owner’s Expense

Zimbabwe has implemented a total ban on importing second-hand cars older than 10 years, requiring… Read More

30th March 2024

‘Assassination Attempt,’ Jacob Zuma Cheats Death in Car Crash Amid Political Tensions

Former president Jacob Zuma narrowly escapes a car accident while traveling from Nkandla to eShowe… Read More

29th March 2024

14 injured in kombi, haulage truck collision along Willowvale Road

The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has confirmed a road traffic accident which occurred at the… Read More

29th March 2024

Possible Jail for NUST Student Over Offensive Posts Targeting Ndebele People

A student from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) finds himself in legal… Read More

29th March 2024

MORIA: Girl(8) is Only Survivor as Horror ZCC Bus Accident Kills 45 in Limpopo, Bodies Unidentifiable

SOUTH AFRICA: In a tragic incident, at least 45 individuals lost their lives in Limpopo,… Read More

29th March 2024