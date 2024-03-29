‘Assassination Attempt,’ Jacob Zuma Cheats Death in Car Crash Amid Political Tensions

Former president Jacob Zuma narrowly escapes a car accident while traveling from Nkandla to eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal for a uMkhonto we Sizwe party campaign. The incident involved a targeted attack on Zuma’s vehicle, according to uMkhonto weSizwe Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela. Ndlela demands an investigation into the security arrangements by Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Jacob Zuma Escapes Unscathed in Road Accident, Allegations of Targeted Attack Surface

Former South African President Jacob Zuma emerged unscathed after a drunk driver crashed into his official armored state vehicle on Thursday evening, according to police reports.

Despite initial speculation of a targeted attack by a leading member of his uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, authorities have arrested a 51-year-old man for drunken and reckless driving.

Zuma, campaigning for the MK ahead of May’s general election, was traveling with his official protection team when the collision occurred in KwaZulu-Natal.

While Zuma’s party alleges foul play, authorities have confirmed that no one, including members of the Presidential Protection Services, sustained injuries.

The incident comes amidst heightened political tension as Zuma, facing corruption allegations, was recently barred from running in the upcoming election due to a previous jail sentence. With the ANC facing potential decline in voter support, the incident underscores the volatile landscape of South African politics.