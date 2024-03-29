‘Assassination Attempt,’ Jacob Zuma Cheats Death in Car Crash Amid Political Tensions

Former president Jacob Zuma narrowly escapes a car accident while traveling from Nkandla to eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal for a uMkhonto we Sizwe party campaign. The incident involved a targeted attack on Zuma’s vehicle, according to uMkhonto weSizwe Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela. Ndlela demands an investigation into the security arrangements by Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma emerged unscathed after a drunk driver crashed into his official armored state vehicle on Thursday evening, according to police reports.
Despite initial speculation of a targeted attack by a leading member of his uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, authorities have arrested a 51-year-old man for drunken and reckless driving.
Zuma, campaigning for the MK ahead of May’s general election, was traveling with his official protection team when the collision occurred in KwaZulu-Natal.
While Zuma’s party alleges foul play, authorities have confirmed that no one, including members of the Presidential Protection Services, sustained injuries.
The incident comes amidst heightened political tension as Zuma, facing corruption allegations, was recently barred from running in the upcoming election due to a previous jail sentence. With the ANC facing potential decline in voter support, the incident underscores the volatile landscape of South African politics.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- has confirmed a road traffic accident which occurred at the… Read More
A student from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) finds himself in legal… Read More
SOUTH AFRICA: In a tragic incident, at least 45 individuals lost their lives in Limpopo,… Read More
University of Zimbabwe Professor Itai Muwati Allegedly Murdered Over Disagreement with Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa Following… Read More
Zimbabwean influencer Shadaya Tawona Knight has reached out to the Zimbabwe Republic Police for assistance… Read More
Reports from concerned drivers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) indicate that Jeremiah Kamuterera,… Read More