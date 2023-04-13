Reiss Nelson, the Arsenal football star, has clarified that he does not have any Zimbabwean roots, despite popular belief.

Born to a Zimbabwean father and a British mother, Nelson is eligible to play for Zimbabwe as he has not represented England at the senior level.

There has been speculation in the past about the possibility of Nelson switching allegiances to Zimbabwe, especially since he has played for England’s junior teams.

However, Nelson addressed the speculation on the Arsenal weekly show Colney Carpool, stating that he does not have any Zimbabwean roots and is actually from Jamaica, as his mother is Jamaican.

Nelson’s statement is likely to put an end to any hopes of him representing Zimbabwe in the future, as he has clarified his heritage.