Chikanza was left fearing for his safety after musician Njabulo “Tytan” Nkomo savagely attacked him when they bumped into each other.

Chikanza recorded the whole altercation in a video that has since gone viral.

Tytan is heard warning Chikanza to stop recording him but the latter insists causing the musician to shove the journalist.

Another person in the company of Chikanza also complained that she was attacked.