Shashl Moyo has reportedly set out tough and impossible conditions for Levels to meet before she files a withdrawal affidavit.

Levels was arraigned before the courts facing three charges of rape, physical abuse and leaking of pornographic material.

He was only formally placed before the court for transmitting intimate pictures of him and Shashl.

The other two charges were referred back to the police after indications that she wanted to withdraw the allegations.

The process of withdrawal couldn’t be done yesterday because of the conditions Shashl attached.

It’s reported that she wants him to make a public apology, something Levels is hesitant to do.

The producer feels he has no reason to apologise ‘for the rape and physical abuse charges,’ which he is pleading not guilty to.

An apology, his camp believe, will then send the signal that he has a case to answer.